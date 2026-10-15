Carbery Rangers denied after late drama in county senior A semi-final clash with Kanturk

Kanturk 1-18

Carbery Rangers 1-14

TOM LYONS REPORTS

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THIS wasn’t just a football match, it was a battle of perseverance, resilience and sheer endurance, and, most importantly, a physical battle.

The wet and slippery conditions in Macroom on Sunday definitely suited a bigger, stronger Kanturk in this semi-final of the McCarthy Insurance Group senior A football championship.

Even though Carbery Rangers seemed to have the game won twice, it was almost inevitable when the game went to extra time that the sheer power of this Kanturk side would be the decisive factor. And so it proved.

All square at the end of a low-scoring first quarter, at half time and again, at the end of the third quarter, it seemed there was no separating the sides until Paul Hodnett kicked a superb two-point free in the 59th minute to put Rangers two in front.

With four minutes of injury time to be played, Rangers were still one to the good.

When Rangers were awarded a free for a breach, it seemed all over but then the shenanigans started as numerous players got stuck in a free-for-all. When calm was restored after a few minutes, the referee decided on a throw-in rather than the free for Rangers.

Kanturk won possession, swept the ball upfield and ace scorer Grantas Bucinskas delivered the last-kick equaliser. Victory was snatched from the battling Rangers.

Into extra time and, again, Rangers seemed to have the game won when Paul Hodnett grabbed a goal on the stroke of half time to give his side a four-point lead. What a last ten minutes we saw from the Kanturk men as their physical advantage finally told on the smaller, lighter Ross side.

A goal and five points was Kanturk’s haul in that period – the goal that put them in front coming from Paul Walsh in the 77th minute. Exhausted Rangers were held scoreless. A four-point win and a place for Kanturk in the final, making up for their hurling semi-final defeat the previous weekend.

Rarely have we seen such celebration after a semi-final as we witnessed from the Kanturk camp, and supporters, on Sunday.

‘I had grey hairs before starting this job, now I’m all grey,’ said a relieved and delighted Kanturk manager Eoghan O’Connor.

‘This team is never a beaten docket, they are out every weekend. Next weekend we’ll probably have to fix a challenge in Kerry to keep them happy. They want to play games.’

The thick, heavy mist and slippery surface meant this was never going to be a classic but what a battle we had. Cagey and defensive in the first quarter, each side managed only a pair of points as Daniel O’Connell for Kanturk swapped points with John O’Rourke and Kealan Scannell.

The second quarter was a bit more adventurous as both sides doubled their output to four points. Grantas Bucinskas, top scorer on the day, kicked three, for Kanturk and Brian O’Sullivan added a fourth. Rangers answered with points from Paul Hodnett and corner back Sam Linehan, and the first two-pointer of the day from Dylan O’Neill.

The Ross men were unlucky when Darragh Hayes saw his shot from close range rebound off the crossbar. It was 0-6 each at half time, Kanturk dominating possession but Rangers dangerous on breakaways.

Tommy Walsh was dominant in the Kanturk defence with good support from Darren Browne and Lorcan McLoughlin, while goalkeeper Paul Shanahan, much busier than his counterpart, Jack Kevane, Cian Daly, Brian Hodnett and Jerry O’Riordan were very solid in the Rangers’ rearguard.

The third quarter saw Kanturk, with a slight breeze, getting the advantage on the scoreboard, kicking four points to Rangers’ two. James Fitzpatrick, Grantas Bucinskas, Paul Walsh and Lorcan McLoughlin all found the target. The Rangers’ reply came from the hard-working Darragh Hayes and John O’Rourke.

Alan Walsh, Paul Walsh, Brian O’Sullivan and Grantas Bucinskas were all impressive for Kanturk, while John O’Brien, John O’Rourke, Darragh Hayes and sub Mark Hodnett were likewise for Rangers.

The last quarter was just underway when Paul Hodnett landed a two-pointer to level the scores. It was scoreless as the battle waged until the 59th minute when Hodnett hit a two-point free to edge his side close to victory.

Injury time saw Alan Walsh blazing just over the bar in an attempt at a winning goal and then came the ensuing controversy and flare-up that resulted in the equaliser from Bucinskas. 0-12 to 0-12 and into extra time.

Cian Clernon and Hodnett swapped scores before Hodnett (free) shoved Rangers in front. What seemed the crucial score arrived on the stroke of half time when Darragh Hayes set up Hodnett for a lovely goal. Rangers were four to the good and in control, 1-14 to 0-13 at half time but unlucky to lose the influential Hodnett to injury.

It was all Kanturk in the closing ten minutes as their physical advantage really told and their subs contributed to their late surge.

A two-pointer from Paul Walsh halved the deficit. A Bucinskas free cut it to one. When Colin Walsh palmed to the net in the 77th minute, the Duhallow men were in front and absolutely flying.

A free from Bucinskas and an Ian Walsh point sealed a victory that they were still celebrating long after the final whistle.

OUR STAR: A toss-up here between Paul Hodnett who kicked 1-7 in difficult conditions for Rangers, and Grantas Bucinskas, who kicked 0-7 for the winners.

Scorers - Kanturk: Grantas Bucinskas 0-7 (2f, 1 mark, 1 45); Colin Walsh 1-0; Paul Walsh (2pt) 0-3; Daniel O’Connell 0-2; Lorcan McLoughlin, Alan Walsh, James Fitzpatrick, Brian O’Sullivan, Ian Walsh, Cian Clernon 0-1 each. Carbery Rangers: Paul Hodnett 1-7 (1f, 1 2ptf, 1 2pt); John O’Rourke, Dylan O’Neill (2pt) 0-2 each; Sam Linehan, Kealan Scannell, Darragh Hayes 0-1 each.

Kanturk: Ronan Cashman; John McLoughlin, Darren Browne, Liam Cashman; Mark Healy, Tommy Walsh, Lorcan McLoughlin; James Fitzpatrick, Alan Walsh; Paul Walsh, Brian O’Sullivan, Daniel O’Connell; Grantas Bucinskas, Colin Walsh, Liam O’Keeffe. Subs: Ryan Walsh for L. O’Keeffe (42), Bryan Healy for J. Fitzpatrick (51), Cian Clernon for D. O’Connell (55), Christopher Mullane for L Cashman (66), Ian Walsh for B Healy (75).

Carbery Rangers: Paul Shanahan; Sam Linehan, Jack Kevane, Cian Daly; Barry Kerr, Jerry O’Riordan, Brian Hodnett; John O’Brien, Kealan Scannell; John O’Rourke, Paul Hodnett, Patrick Hurley; Peadar O’Rourke, Darragh Hayes, Dylan O’Neill. Subs: Timmy Cullinane for P O’Rourke (37), Mark Hodnett for B Kerr (42), John Hodnett for P Hurley (42), Paudie Tobin for B Hodnett (48, blood), Ciarán Santry for D O’Neill (55), Barry Kerr for K Scannell (65), Dylan O’Neill for P Hodnett (75), Conor Twomey for B Hodnett (78).

Referee: James O’Regan (Lough Rovers).