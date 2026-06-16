Belgooly residents raise concerns over controversial greenway route

SOME residents in Belgooly have expressed concern about proposals to classify the Belgooly School road as a ‘quiet road’ element as part of the controversial Cork to Kinsale Greenway.

Residents living along this road recently met with both Cork County Council representatives and project consultants, Arup, regarding the potential use of the local road as part of the route.

Approximately 30 residents attended the meeting and voiced significant concerns about proposals to classify the road as a ‘quiet road’ element of the greenway.

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They pointed out that the road serves a primary school with approximately 360 pupils attending.

Representatives from Arup told attendees that a traffic survey conducted last year indicated that the road met the criteria for designation as a ‘quiet road, based on recorded traffic speeds not exceeding 44km/h.

However, some residents strongly disputed those findings, stating that the date did not reflect the reality of traffic conditions on the road.

‘A major issue raised was what residents described as a failure by the council and Arup to adequately listen to or act upon concerns previously submitted during earlier consultation phases. Some attendees said that submissions and issued raised by local residents appeared to have been ignored or insufficiently addressed in the current proposals,’ said a spokesperson for Cork to Kinsale Greenway Association.

‘Residents argued that existing traffic volumes on the Belgooly School Road are already too high and that the road is unsuitable for additional shared use by pedestrians and cyclist without substantial intervention. They also expressed concerns on road safety and the potential impact increased greenway-related activity could have on local families and road users.’

Both council officials and Arup consultants acknowleged their concerns and indicated that alternative route options remain under consideration including a potential ‘Plan B’ route which could involve routing the greenway through woodland areas or across the river.

Concerns were also expressed about the potential use of CPOs (Compulsory Purchase Orders) but Council officials said there would only be considered as a ‘last resort’ but did acknowledge that such powers exist within the relevant legisations.

The next stage of the project will involve a full topographical survey of the road and surrounding area, while environmental surveys are expected to take place during the summer, with additional survey work potentially continuing into October.

‘Cork County Council committed to reviewing the issues raised, examining the communication process and reverting to residents following further assessment and survey work.’

Just last month it was revealed that TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) purchased two buildings along the potential route at Goggins Hill in Ballinhassig on behalf of Cork County Council for €1m, while council officials met with landowners and farmer representatives about the project as they move to the next phase of the project.

‘The greenway will be progressed in sections, with the initial focus on progressing the section from Riverstick to Kinsale. We are engaging with potentially impacted landowners and will be working with them to minimise the impact and develop a fantastic amenity for the local communities. We are also engaging with landowners between Cork City and the Ballinhassig tunnel to try to establish a feasible route for the greenway,’ said a Council spokesperson.

‘As part of the next steps, we are engaging with all stakeholders including the elected representatives, the IFA, ICMSA, the Residents Association Group, landowners and the wider community. We will continue to engage with all stakeholders over the lifetime of the project.’