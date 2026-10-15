Ballinhassig hit top gear to claim county camogie crown

AN in-form Ballinhassig swept Ballygarvan’s challenge away in the county premier intermediate camogie championship final at MTU on Saturday, winning 2-11 to 1-5, reports JJ Hurley.

Making a statement of intent within the opening two minutes, Aisling Lombard had the sliotar in the back of the net before the large attendance had hardly taken their seats.

Indeed, Ballinhassig brought an intensity to the contest that their neighbours couldn’t match.

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When Ballinhassig found the net again on 16 minutes, as Grace Healy scored their second goal, there was a sense of inevitability about the outcome of the contest.

Over the hour, Ballinhassig seemed to possess another gear if required, as their captain Triona Healy led by example and deservedly picked up player of the match.

For team manager Paul Lombard, it was no surprise that his side had begun the game with purpose and determination.

‘Today we said in the dressing-room that we weren’t going to be beaten, and we weren’t,’ Lombard remarked.

The game opened with Aisling Lombard hitting the net after two minutes, but it was ten minutes before we saw the next score as Caitriona Collins raised a white flag.

Needing a quick response, Ballygarvan’s Rachel O’Regan goaled on ten minutes.

This was followed by a Cliona O’Leary point and an Izzy O’Regan white flag, while Grace Healy answered for the Blues with a point to leave the sides level at 1-2 after 12 minutes.

However, Healy then gave Ballinhassig a huge advantage on 16 minutes when she billowed the net, following some good play by Eimear O’Sullivan and Aisling Cussen.

The Blues then increased their lead by another point as Lombard got her second score of the game.

This was followed shortly after by Emer O’Sullivan opening her account on 20 minutes to leave Ballinhassig leading by 2-4 to 1-4.

Needing a reply, O’Leary found a response with a point, and an additional score on 25 minutes from Aoife Ahern left only a goal between the sides.

However, Ballinhassig grabbed the initiative again as Collins fired over two points leading up to the break. The sides went in at the interval with Ballinhassig leading 2-6 to 1-4.

The early stages of the second half offered a glimmer of hope for Ballygarvan, as Michaella Buckley sent over the first point of the half. But two scores from Collins left a growing gap between the sides, with Ballinhassig leading by 2-8 to 1-5 after 38 minutes.

Another point for Ballinhassig on 50 minutes all but extinguished Ballygarvan’s challenge, as the Blues’ defence, led by Triona Healy, shut up shop.

From there to the finish, O’Sullivan, who had collected her first county medal 25 years earlier, topped off an outstanding performance with two additional points.

Ballinhassig now look forward to playing at the top table of Cork camogie next year.

OUR STAR: Ballinhassig captain Triona Healy led by example over the hour.

Scorers - Ballinhassig: C Collins 0-5 (4f); G Healy 1-1; A Lombard 1-1; E O’Sullivan 0-3; G Collins 0-1. Ballygarvan: R O’Regan 1-0; C O’Leary 0-2 (2f); I O’Regan, A Ahern, M Buckley 0-1 each.

Ballinhassig: S Leahy; M Healy, T Healy, A Casey; A Cottrell, M Lombard, A Cussen; E Casey, E Collins; D Coomey, E O’Sullivan, G Healy; E Jordan, C Collins, A Lombard. Subs: E Deasy for A Casey (40), G Collins for D Cooney (45), N Sheehan for E Jordan (52), C Crowley for G Healy (57), M O’Sullivan for M Healy (58), F Cullinane for E Casey (58).

Ballygarvan: S Ahern; K Kelleher, E O’Regan, E Casey; A Bowen, C O’Leary, SJ Brady; E Kelleher, L Casey; M Buckley, A Ahern, H Sweeney; I O’Regan, T Crowley, R O’Regan. Subs: SJ O’Donovan for Rachel O’Regan (40), N Crowley for E Casey (46), T Crowley for H Sweeney (48), A Cotter for C O’Leary (56).

Referee: C Treacy (Nemo Rangers).