West Cork schools are kept apart in Corn Uí Mhuirí draw

THE three West Cork teams left in the Corn Uí Mhuirí have been kept apart in the quarter-finals of the Munster colleges’ U19A football competition.

Skibbereen Community School, Clonakilty Community College and Hamilton High School Bandon have all impressed in the opening two rounds of the competition and have advanced to the last eight.

There is, however, the possibility of one all West Cork semi-final as Skibbereen CS and Clonakilty CC are on the same side of the draw.

The Skibbereen school, who defeated Coláiste na Sceilge in the first round and then beat Coláiste Choilm Ballincolling, 2-10 to 0-12, will take on Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra from Rathmore in the quarter-finals. The Kerry school is one of five from the Kingdom in the last eight, with just West Cork and Kerry teams left in the competition.

On the same side of the draw Clonakilty Community College have been paired against reigning champions Tralee CBS. Clon defeated Coláiste Chríost Rí on penalties in their opening match and they followed this up with a 1-12 to 1-6 win against Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne from Dingle.

The other side of the draw sees Hamilton High School up against Mercy Mounthawk from Tralee. The Hammies defeated St Flannan’s of Ennis in the last round, 1-12 to 0-5, to follow on from their 0-9 to 0-2 victory against Coláiste Choilm Ballincolling in the first round. The fourth quarter-final is an all-Kerry meeting of St Brendan’s College, Killarney and Coláiste na Sceilge from Caherciveen. The Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals will take place on the week ending January 16th, 2022.

The full draw is: 1. Skibbereen CS v SP Sliabh Luachra; 2. Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS; 3. Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk; 4. St Brendan’s College, Killarney v Coláiste na Sceilge.