West Cork LGFA finals’ heroes take centre stage

THE inaugural Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Player of the Match Awards Night proved a huge success at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

From U12 to adult, 23 award winners drawn from 12 West Cork clubs were represented at a ceremony attended by over 175 guests.

Master of ceremonies was well-known C103fm GAA commentator Paudie Palmer who kept the crowd entertained throughout the evening.

O’Donovan Rossa stalwart and Cork senior Laura O’Mahony was special guest at an event Cork LGFA county board member Marian Crowley, West Cork LGFA board members and sponsors Drinagh Co-op were also present.

Castlehaven and Kinsale each took home four player-of-the-match awards. Clonakilty and Valley Rovers received three trophies, O’Donovan Rossa two and Beara, Courcey Rovers, Ibane Ladies, Ilen Rovers, Keelnameela, Kilmacabea and Tadgh MacCarthaigh, one apiece.

Siobhán Courtney’s standout performance in this year’s West Cork Division 1 (adult) final 1-13 to 1-12 victory over Clonakilty saw the Castlehaven captain add to her impressive list of individual medals and trophies.

O’Donovan Rossa proved too strong for Dohenys in the West Cork Division 2 decider thanks to player-of-the-match Lia Hogan. Experienced goalkeeper Elaine McCarthy of Ibane Ladies received her trophy following her club’s one-point Division 3 final defeat of Muintir Gabriels. Clonakilty’s Division 4 final player-of-the-match Siofra Pattwell played a crucial role in overcoming Castlehaven.

One of the many highlights of the inaugural West Cork LGFA awards ceremony was the delight on the faces of each of the younger winners, ranging from the U12 to U16 age-grades.

Kayla Whooley (O’Donovan Rossa), Eve O’Donovan (Tadgh MacCarthaigh), Sophie Scarlett (Kilmacabea), Keelin Gough (Clonakilty) and Shauna Cullinane (Valley Rovers) were the amongst the youngest award recipients, and are names to watch out for in the future. At the U13 age-grade, Hannah Deasy (Kinsale) and Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) took home trophies for standout performances in their respective finals.

The 2022 Drinagh Co-op West Cork LGFA Player of the Match Award winners:

U12A, Kayla Whooley (O’Donovan Rossa); U12B, Eve O’Donovan (Tadgh MacCarthaigh); U12C1: Sophie Scarlett (Kilmacabea); U12C2, Keelin Gough (Clonakilty); U12C3, Shauna Cullinane (Valley Rovers). U13A, Hannah Deasy (Kinsale); U13B, Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers). U14A, Lauren Balaur (Kinsale); U14B, Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven); U14C, Aine Kearney (Kinsale); U14C2, Claire Linehan (Valley Rovers). U15A, Caoimhe Horgan (Kinsale); U15B, Caoimhe Flannery (Castlehaven); U16A, Meabh Collins (Ilen Rovers); U16B, Shona Cronin (Valley Rovers); U16C, Erin McCarthy (Keelnameela). Minor A, Millie Condon (Clonakilty); Minor B, Laura O’Donoghue (Castlehaven); Minor C, Anna Downing (Beara). (Adult) Division 1, Siobhán Courtney (Castlehaven); Division 2, Lia Hogan (O’Donovan Rossa); Division 3, Elaine McCarthy (Ibane Ladies); Division 4, Siofra Pattwell (Clonakilty).