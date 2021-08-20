West Cork League clubs learn their Munster Junior Cup fates

The 2021-22’ McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup draw has thrown up a number of intriguing ties involving West Cork League clubs.

You know a new domestic soccer season is just around the corner with news of WCL clubs involvement in the newly sponsored Munster Junior Cup is announced.

The MFA has secured McCarthy Insurance Group as the main sponsors for of their prestigious knockout competition over the next 3 years. 39 teams have entered the 2021-22’ edition comprising of 8 West Cork League and 31 Cork AUL entries.

Mizen AFC will be on their travels in the opening round away to Blackpool Celtic as will Clonakilty Soccer Club who take on Watergrasshill United and Skibbereen who make the trip to Grattan United A.

West Cork’s five other entrants have each been handed first round home ties with Premier Division Drinagh Rangers welcoming St John Boscos FC to Canon Crowley Park.

WCL Championship side Beara United will also have home advantage for the visit of Dunbar Celtic to Castletownbere. Fellow Championship club Kilbrittain Rovers entertain Grattan United B.

Dunmanway Town and Togher Celtic currently share the Race Field venue in Dunmanway. That pitch will be in use for two Munster Junior Cup first round ties with Town taking on Greenmount Rangers with Celtic drawn against Grangevale AFC.

All MFA McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup first round ties must be completed on or before October 2nd or 3rd. The draw for the second round has also taken place with those ties pencilled in for October 30th and 31st.

A potential all-West Cork League second round clash is on the cards if Kilbrittain Rovers and Drinagh Rangers manage to safely negotiate their respective opening round ties.

The draw for the 2021-22’ Cork Youth League / West Cork League Munster Youths Cup has also been completed. Drinagh Rangers are the WCL’s sole entrant this coming season. The Canon Crowley Park outfit has been handed a bye in the opening round and will travel to the winners of Lakewood Athletic and Leeds AFC in round two.

The SFAI completed the draw for the revised 2021 SFAI Kennedy Cup this past week. The annual 32-team week-long tournament at the University of Limerick has been replaced with regional groups due to Covid restrictions.

The West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League will face Cork, West Waterford East Cork and Clare in Group E of the redesigned competition. Waterford, Limerick Desmond, South Tipperary and Wicklow will contest Group D while Limerick District, Limerick County, Kerry and North Tipperary will battle it out in Group F.

Group fixtures are yet to be confirmed but the WCSSL know they will be in Kennedy Cup action on the weekends of September 11th/12th, October 2nd/3rd and October 23rd/24th.