WCL ROUND-UP: Brosnan winner puts Bunratty United in the driving seat in Championship title race

CONOR Brosnan’s 16th-minute goal in Bunratty United’s 1-0 win against Drinagh Rangers B has fired them to the top of the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship table.

With two more title rivals, Castletown Celtic and Kilbrittain Rovers, drawing 3-3 on Sunday, Bunratty took advantage to join Castletown at the summit, but the new leaders have a better goal difference and also have two games in hand.

The meeting of Castletown and Kilbrittain was epic. With 15 minutes left Kilbrittain led 3-1 and were poised to close the gap to Castletown, thanks to goals from Alan Burke (2) and Lance O’Donovan. Mattie McDonagh, who had scored Castletown’s opener, had different ideas, however, as he completed his hat-trick with 81st and 89th-minute goals to level the game.

There was plenty of WCL Championship Cup round-one action last weekend, too. Red-hot Jamie O’Driscoll scored his second hat-trick in a row as Skibbereen thumped Castlelack 8-2. Shane Crowley, Jack O’Brien, Noel McCarthy (penalty), Eoin O’Donovan and Mark Collins also scored for the Skibb side, with Rob O'Mahony-Self scoring a brace for Castlelack.

Colm O’Neill was Aultagh Celtic’s hat-trick hero in their 3-2 win against Dunmanway Town B. With the match poised at 2-2, Darragh Kelly and Eoin Buckley on target for Dunmanway, O’Neill came up with an 88th-minute winner. Also in round one, a man known for leading the line for Ilen Rovers’ footballers was the match hero for Baltimore, as Dan MacEoin fired them to a 1-0 win against Beara United.

In the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division goals from Robbie McQueen and Tom McQueen, one in each half, inspired Drinagh Rangers’ 2-0 win against Spartak Mossgrove and sent them to the top of the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division on Sunday. In round one of the Premier Division Cup Darren O'Donovan (2) and Billy O’Brien both scored as Riverside Athletic defeated Togher Celtic 3-1, Donnacha Collins with a late consolation goal for Togher.

There were goals galore in the WCL U19 League on Saturday. Drinagh Rangers joined Kilgoban Celtic at the top of the table after they beat Sullane 5-3. Doubles from Tom McQueen and Sean Calnan and a Robbie McCarthy effort secured the win, with Conor Horgan (2) Ciarán Ó Luasa on target for Sullane. Elsewhere, Conor Brosnan scored four goals as Bunratty United beat Ardfield 8-0. Henry Loughman, Finian Hogan, Martino Santandrea and James McCarthy all scored too. Dunmanway Town defeated Castlelack 4-2 thanks to goals from William Hennigan (2), Shane Barry and Gavin Delay. Sam O’Callaghan and Dara Hurley replied for Castlelack.

WCL fixtures this weekend are as follows:

Saturday, 29th – WCL U19 Cup quarter-finals: 11.30am, Castlelack v Kilgoban Celtic; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Ardfield; 2.30pm, Bunratty United v Sullane.

Sunday, January 30th – PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Kilgoban Celtic v Riverside Athletic; 11am, Spartak Mossgrove v Lyre Rovers; 2.30pm, Mizen AFC v Drinagh Rangers. OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Castletown Celtic v Dunmanway Town B; 2.30pm, Bunratty United v Beara United 2.30pm. Beamish Cup Round 1: 11am, Skibbereen v Clonakilty Soccer Club; 11am, Courtmacsherry v Drinagh Rangers B; 2.30pm, Kilbrittain Rovers v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Aultagh Celtic; 2.30pm, Baltimore v Castlelack. WCL Ladies Cup quarter-finals: 12.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Mizen AFC; 1.45pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Beara United; 3pm, Drinagh Rangers v Dunmanway Town.