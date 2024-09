IRISH Tarmac Champions!

A cool, calm, collected runner-up finish in the Cork 20 is enough for Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin to seal the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin chat to after winning the 2024 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship today.

Don't miss this week's Southern Star in stores on Thursday, October 3rd for the full rundown on their victory.

Watch below: