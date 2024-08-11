Southern Star Ltd. logo
WATCH: Carbery football league game stopped to watch Phil Healy in the Olympic final!

August 11th, 2024 8:08 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Phil Healy ran the third leg for Ireland in a time of 50.94 seconds.

THIS is The Phil Healy Effect – the Carbery-Beara Division 4B Football League game on Saturday night was stopped to watch the Ballineen Bullet in the women's 4x400m relay Olympic final!

Phil, who played football and camogie at underage level with Plunkett's, is big news at home in West Cork, and the half-time break in this league game went on a lot longer than usual! Her youngest brother Padraig is also a key man for Plunkett's first football and hurling teams.

 

While Phil and her team-mates just missed out on an Olympic medal, West Cork stood still to watch this local legend star on the world stage again.

For the record, it was honours even in the league game when it eventually resumed, Barryroe 0-16, St Oliver Plunkett's 2-10!

