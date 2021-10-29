Togher Celtic set early pace to top Premier Division

WEST Cork League PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division leaders Togher Celtic maintained their perfect start to the season away with an impressive win away against Drinagh Rangers.

Celtic travelled to Canon Crowley Park and made it two Premier Division wins out of two thanks to a 3-2 defeat of the defending champions.

Mark Shanahan and Robbie Lucey handed Togher an early lead but Drinagh drew level before half time thanks to Robbie McQueen and Sean Calnan strikes. Robbie Lucey’s 73rd minute effort earned Celtic a famous win and top spot in the league table.

Elsewhere in the Premier, Clonakilty Soccer Club got off the mark in their league opener courtesy of a 4-1 victory away to Ballydehob. Jonathan Leahy (2), Connor McKahey and Iain O’Driscoll scored for the visitors with Tim Regan netting Ballydehob’s solitary reply.

Spartak Mossgrove and Dunmanway Town played out a five-goal cracker in Bandon with the latter emerging 3-2 winners. Johnny Kelly and Eoin Buckley edged Dunmanway into an early 2-0 lead but Mossgrove responded with Olan Walsh and Conor Goggin efforts levelling matters. Keith White netted Town’s third and match-winning goal just shy of the hour-mark.

Bunratty United, Drinagh Rangers B and Castletown Celtic are joint-top of the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship after the second round of games. Title-favourites Bunratty defeated Skibbereen 6-0 in the Baltimore Road with Conor Brosnan (2), Carl Newman, Colm Cleary (penalty), James O’Reilly and Martino Sandandrea on target. A Liam O’Brien hat-trick plus additional Jack O’Sullivan goal helped Drinagh Rangers B see off Courtmacsherry 4-2. Brian O’Donovan and Dylan Harrington scored for the hosts.

Castletown Celtic came from a goal down to defeat Dunmanway Town B last Friday evening. A floodlit fixture at Castletownkenneigh went Celtic’s way thanks to Jack O’Callaghan (2) and Mattie McDonagh efforts. Darragh Kelly was Dunmanway’s lone scorer. Elsewhere, Castlelack and Kilbrittain Rovers shared the points following a 2-2 draw in Brinny. Robert O’Mahony-Self scored a brace for the home team in a fixture Chris Harrington and Anthony Casey scored for Rovers.

Aultagh Celtic edged Baltimore 5-4 following a high-scoring encounter in Nedineagh. Cian Kennefick (2), Sean McCarthy (2) and Daniel O’Connell goals earned Celtic all 3 points on a day Conor McCarthy, Eamonn Collins, Fionn Whooley and John Davis scored for Baltimore.

Kilgoban Celtic made it through to the second round of the Munster Youths Cup courtesy of a terrific 4-2 victory at home to Cork Schoolboys League side Carrigaline United last Saturday. Down 1-0 at the break, Kilgoban powered into the next round of the prestigious competition thanks to Fabian Wadolowski (2), James Desmond and Killian O’Brien efforts. On the same afternoon, Ardfield bowed out the competition following a 5-0 loss at home to Carrigtwohill United while Sullane gave a walkover to Riverstown.