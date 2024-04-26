This week's Carbery GAA club notes

BARRYROE: Pride of place to the girls who qualified for the final of Féile na nGael following victories over Milford, Castlelyons, and Blackrock last weekend. Lotto results: There was no jackpot winner. Spot prizes: €50 Martin Moloney, Currihevern; €50 Johnny Petch, Coolbawn; €25 Ronan McSweeney, Timoleague; €25 Richard Lees, Courtmacsherry; €25 Den Harrington, c/o Grange Tavern. The next draw will take place on Monday April 29th at the Grange Tavern, when a jackpot of €1,200 will be on. Tickets are available online and at the usual outlets at €2 each or 3 for €5. Your continued support is much appreciated and we wish you good luck in future draws. On Thursday 25th the Ibane U13 hurlers travel to hosts Ballincollig, throw-in 8.15pm. On Saturday the Junior B footballers will entertain Ballinascarthy at 7.30pm in their first league fixture of the season. Sunday morning at 11am sees the U12 footballers travel to Ahiohill to take on Owen Gaels while elsewhere the Ibane U13 footballers travel to Belgooly to take on Sliabh Rua. Monday at 7pm in Ballinora will see the U16 hurlers in league action.

CARBERY RANGERS: Carbery Rangers will face Newcestown in the McCarthy Insurance Senior Football League Div 1 in Newcestown on Friday April 26th at 7pm. Other fixtures: Rebel Og West U14 Football Championship Div 1, Carbery Rangers V O Donovan Rossa, Friday April 26th in Rosscarbery at 7pm. Rebel Og West U12 Football Group 3 Section 1,

Carbery Rangers V Clonakilty, Saturday April 27th in Newtown at 6pm. Results: Rebel Og West U16 Football League Div 2, Carbery Rangers 1-16 Western Gaels 1- 12. Team Ciaran Cambell, Jamie Buchanan, Kevin Duffy, Sean Murphy, Cormac O Donnabháin, Gavin Anderson, Rory Hayes, Ivan Eady ,Sean Cuinnea, Tom Browne, Eric Hicks, Luke O Neill, Fionn Coppinger, Ronan Hayes, Michael McCarthy. Subs: Killian FitzPatrick, Luke Crowley, Iarla Crowley, Charlie Harte, Sean McMahon, Danny Sutton, Jack Herlihy.

Lotto: There was no Jackpot Winner. The numbers drawn were 10, 12, 14. €50 Fin Hayes Warren Rd. €30 John Hayes Burgatia, €20 Mick O'Sullivan Burgatia, €20 Londis voucher kindly sponsored by O'Reillys Gordon Duffy Ardagh.

Next week's Jackpot is €2,300.

CASTLEHAVEN: Congratulations to the Cork U14 A team on winning the Munster title last Saturday. Our own Aoife McCarthy captain of the Cork team. Hard luck to our own Ellen Connolly the Cork U16 A team that lost to Kerry after extra time in the Munster Final last Sunday.

Cork LGFA Senior League: On Sunday the Castlehaven senior LGFA team made the long journey to play Araglen Desmonds Bui in Ballydesmond today Sunday. Castlehaven continued their fine league form with a comprehensive win. Castlehaven dominated from the start to win 7-20 to 1-3 against Araglen Desmonds Bui. Castlehaven panel: Mairead Courtney Jessica McCarthy, Ellen Maguire ,Ellen Buckley ,Laura O'Donoghue, Noreen O'Sullivan, Emma McCarthy ,Alice O'Driscoll ,Shelley Daly ,Siobhan Courtney, Ellie McCarthy ,Emma Daly ,Niamh O'Sullivan, Mairead O'Driscoll, Hannah Sheehy, Ria Wilson, Amy McCarthy, Maeve O'Sullivan.

Scorers: Hannah Sheehy 4-02; Amy McCarthy 2-1; Mairead ODriscoll 0-07; Ellie McCarthy 0-05; Niamh O'Sullivan 1-01; Emma Daly, Alice O'Driscoll, Shelly Daly ,Siobhan Courtney 0-01 each.

Men’s club: The Castlehaven Junior 1 panel continued their fine league form with a win over Tadgh MacCarthaigh last Friday evening at Aughaville. Castlehaven scored five goals over the hour to win by 5-11 to Tadgh MacCarthaigh 0-15.

The Castlehaven U16 team played two league games over the past week losing to Ibane Gaels and Kinsale.

CLANN NA nGAEL: There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were: 5; 25; 28 and the bonus number was 4. Next week’s Lotto jackpot is a massive €15,600 – tickets can be purchased online at www.klubfunder.com (search for Clann na nGael lotto and create your account) as well as from club members and in Centra. This week’s consolation prize winners were: Martin McCarthy (Ted); Martina O’Donoghue; Mary Collins, Drinagh; Pat and Maureen Cadogan;Nick Hegarty – online. Sean O’Donovan, RIP: We were dismayed to learn of the passing of our great clubman, Sean O’Donovan late of the Bantry Road and Glasheen in Cork. Sean had an illustrious career in the Scorchers green jersey, winning a Tom Barry Cup as an U14 in 1971. He was a part of an outstanding minor team which defeated Castlehaven in a West Cork final in Aughaville in 1974. Another minor medal followed in 1976 with Junior 2 league and championship medals alongside a dominant U21 championship victory in the miracle year of 1977. The high point was the capture of the Little Norah Cup in 1981. Sean had a starring role on that team alongside his great friend Denis Collins, to whom we also send our sympathy. Sean who had started as a centre forward in his younger days had transformed into a teak-tough centre back whose ability to read a game and launch counterattacks was second to none. He was a tough but fair opponent and was respected by all he faced. He never lost contact with his home place and always followed the fortunes of the Scorchers with close interest. He had a lovely gentle demeanour and was always ready to stop and have a chat with young and old alike. Sean had a marvellous singing voice and was always ready to oblige with a song when called upon.We send our sincere sympathy to his wife Eilish, his sons Rory, Cormac, Shane and Darragh and his sisters Deirdre, Maureen, Ger and Una, their extended families and all who knew and loved him. Suaimhneas síoraí air.

Results: Junior Men: Dohenys 2-8 v Clann na nGael 2-9.

Junior Ladies: Clann na nGael 4-10 v Ballinora 4-11.

Fixtures

U14 Boys Championship v Caha Óg in Drimoleague on Friday at 7pm Junior Men Saturday 27th April v Tadhg McCarthaigh in Drimoleague 7.45 pm U12 Boys Sunday 28th April v Kilmacabea in Drimoleague 11 am Junior Women Sunday 28th April v Lisgoold in Drimoleague 1 pm

ILEN ROVERS: Huge congratulations to our Junior Ladies team andcoaches who had their very first outing Sunday April 21st and beat Castlemagner in the League. Back row L to R - Eimear Carey, Aisling Whooley, Mary Bushe, Victoria Haffner, Saoirse Harte Leonard, Ellen Connolly, Alice Bushe Alannah Cawley, Meg Walshe, Niamh Connolly, Amy

Harte, Kellie Lynch, Chloe Harte, Anna Hurley, Sarah Connolly. Front row L to R- Maria Connolly, Keelin Murphy, Ava Murphy, Sarah Keating, Diana Rose Coakley, Grainne Connolly, Emma Hurley, Kate Carey, Maebh Collins. Well done to the U16 boys team that beat Ahan Gaels 4-5 to 1-8 in Rath last Monday evening. The panel was Eoin Hickey,Oscar Wycherley, Michael Hurley, Adam Crowley, Aaron O'Driscoll, DavidMichael Morrison, Aodh Whooley, Jose Abella Garrido, Andrew Connolly, Cathal Daly, Matthew Ashe, Ciaran Barry, Donnacha Collins, Robbie Walsh, Jack Crowley,

Connall Whooley, Shane Murphy, Alex Hedger. Hard luck to the U14 boys who lost to Courcey Rovers last Sunday in Ballinspittle. The U16 girls played Kinsale last Monday night in Kinsale. A superb performance by the girls saw the came out with a win, 7-12 to 4-7. Our U10 boys played their first game of the season against St Oliver Plunketts in Ahiohill last

Saturday and played some great football. Well done boys. Good luck to Cork minors and Leah Carey, Maebh Collins, and Kate Carey in their Munster Final against Kerry on Sunday 28th April in Mallow. The U18 boys next league match will be against Owen Gaels this Friday at 7.30pm in Ahiohill. The Premier Intermediate Division 4 League match will take place between Ilen and St Vincents next Sunday at 11.30am in Knocknaheeney.

The Ilen Rovers Summer Cul Camp will run from the Monday 8th July to Friday 12th inclusive.There was no winners of this week’s lotto draw. Numbers drawn 14,18,21. Next weeks jackpot will be €1,400.

KILMACABEA: Well done to Cillian Whelton who reffereed his first game last weekend. Wewish Cillian well in his referring career! Our U16s had a great win over Gabriel Rangers on Monday night. Our U10 boys travelled to Aughaville on Saturday morning to play Tadhg MacCarthaigh. It was a great game with some great team scores and some great football. Our U13 girls played Tadhg MacCarthaigh and; Carbery Rangers over the past week, and there was some great football played.

KILMEEN & KILBREE: The annual used clothing collection is underway as a fundraiser for the camogie club. The last dates for collection are Thursday 25 th April 6.30-7.30pm and Saturday 27the April from 2-4pm. The club is holding a table quiz on Saturday April 27th April at 8pm sharp, in Tots bar. Tables consist of four people and cost €10 per person. A great night is assured with music, a raffle and spot prizes on the night. Everyone is welcome. The junior hurlers travelled to Bandon to play their next league fixture. Kilbree had a six-point advantage at half-time. Goals from Joseph O’Donovan in the second half were instrumental in securing the victory. The final score was Kilbree 2-19 Bandon 2-11. The minor hurlers had a comprehensive league win over St James in Ardfield on Wednesday night. Two of this panel (Jason Murray and Olan Murphy) played with the Cork U17 Celtic Challenge team against Limerick on Saturday. Jason played corner forward and Olan played corner back. The result didn’t go Cork’s way, but the lads gave a great account of themselves and are really enjoying the whole experience. They play Galway next weekend.

The junior camogie team played away against Kinsale on Friday night. A depleted Kilbree side lost out 4-3 to 0-8. The minor camogie team lost away to Fermoy on Wednesday evening. The U16 boys welcomed Castletownbere to Rossmore on Monday night. In a most entertaining football game, they were unlucky to lose after a spirited second half. The U14 footballers defeat Uibh Laoire 1-11 to 2-7 in Inchigeela on Wednesday last, while the U12 hurlers defeated O’Donovan Rossa in Rossmore on Sunday morning. The U15 camogie girls lost to a strong Enniskeane side on Monday night. The U14 girls recorded a good win over Rockbán on Sunday while the U12s also had a great performance against the same opposition.

The club nursery programme continues every Saturday morning at 10am. New members are most welcome to join in the fun and games. School coaching has commenced in Kilmeen National School. Thanks to Kate O’Donovan for coaching and the school for facilitating the programme.

O’DONOVAN ROSSA: Congratulations to the U18 hurlers who beat Owen Gaels last week on a scoreline of 9-18 to 2-10. The Junior hurlers also won their league game against Bantry (3-14 to 2-12). The U13 boys had a good league win in a high scoring game against Bantry (6-09 to 3-12). Hard luck to the U14 girls who lost out to Clonakilty in their opening game of the West Cork A league (4-08 to 2-05). Congratulations to Laura O'Mahony and the Cork Senior Ladies on their win against Waterford in the first round of the Munster Championship. Best of luck to Éabha O'Donovan and Allie Tobin in the Munster Minor final against Kerry on Sunday April 28th at 4pm in Mallow.

Upcoming fixtures: U16A girls league against Caheragh on Thurs April 25th at 6.30pm in the Riverside Complex. Senior Men’s Div2 League on Saturday 27th April at 3pm vs Kiskeam in Rossa park. The two U12 boys teams will play Bandon on Sat April 27th at 5.30pm and 6.45pm in the Riverside Complex. Intermediate Ladies Div2 League versus Douglas on Sunday 28th April at 3pm in the Rossa Park. U13 Girls Group 4 League against Bantry in the Riverside Complex on Sunday Apr 28th at