The sky’s the limit for rising soccer star Tom Whooley

REMEMBER the name: Tom Whooley.

He was one of the West Cork Academy’s standout performers at this year’s SFAI Kennedy Cup and has a bright future.

A best-ever third place finish at the SFAI’s most prestigious schoolboys soccer tournament was achieved thanks to a squad effort, including young Ardfield FC striker Whooley (14) who proved to be one of the tournament’s most consistent performers.

Tied for the Kennedy Cup’s second-highest scorer with six goals from his six games, Whooley and his teammates made names for themselves on a national stage.

The future looks bright for one of the West Cork Academy’s brightest prospects, according to academy coach and licensed FIFA match agent David Hall.

‘Tom is a very coachable player with exemplary behaviour and manners,’ Hall told The Southern Star.

‘He possesses all the characteristics of a young, aspiring sportsman.

‘Many years ago, I was fortunate to be in a room with six other coaches and Sir Alex Ferguson. Ferguson was talking about dealing with and coaching young footballers.

He told us that you can tell the character of a young sports person by looking at their photograph whenever they win anything. They look embarrassed and unassuming because, for them, it is not about medals or trophies.

‘Sir Alex said the players he wanted to work with the most were unassuming, had character, self-discipline and a sense of belonging.

That’s what Tom Whooley has. Look at any of Tom’s pictures at the Kennedy Cup or with Ireland at the Celtic Cup. He looks mortified.’

Hall believes one of the keys to Whooley’s development is his maturity both on and off the pitch.

‘One of his biggest attributes is his combined ability across multiple sports. Rugby, hurling and GAA football included,’ Hall added.

‘Like any aspiring footballer hoping to make it, Tom’s maturation levels are extremely high. He has, at 14, the physical capabilities of a 15- or even 16-year-old. Tom is physiologically developed which is why he is able to play U15 and was the standout player for me in our (U15) tour in England last year.

‘Apart from his skillset, Tom is physically able to cope with playing against older age-groups. He is self-confident, has a strong self-motivation and possesses an incredible desire to succeed.

Having a quiet temperament is another of his most important attributes.’

Whooley’s recent call-up for the Republic of Ireland international schoolboys side was thoroughly deserved. Representing his country at the 2023 Celtic Cup in Scotland, he helped Ireland win the trophy and also netted his first international goal.

‘Tom is a special player, he really is,’ West Cork Academy Director of Football DJ Curtin commented.

‘Already, he seems to have all the attributes of a top-flight footballer plus he is one of the most grounded, down-to-earth guys you could meet. I, and everyone in the West Cork Academy, are thrilled Tom represented his country in Scotland.’

Those sentiments were echoed by Tom Whooley’s head coach at this year’s Kennedy Cup, Steve Bowden.

‘Tom is a very clever footballer,’ Bowden said.

‘He is a lovely kid and, just like the rest of our squad, always turns up for training and always gives one hundred per cent. I think it is worth mentioning that two other Ardfield players, Christos Delis and Sean Platt, were very close to being selected for the Irish schoolboys international team too. Again, two fantastic young footballers. All three ended up being important players for us at the SFAI Kennedy Cup.’

There are no guarantees in life, least of all in sport. Whooley’s potential gives the young West Cork Academy graduate an opportunity to progress his fledgling footballing career.

Based on his mentor's observations, we could be hearing a lot more about the Ardfield player in the coming years.