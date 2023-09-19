Teddy O’Driscoll’s loss to road bowling is immeasurable

THERE was shock and disbelief among family, friends and within the road bowling fraternity at the news of the untimely passing of Teddy O’Driscoll, Drimoleague.

Teddy was a beloved and hugely respected figure whose friendly demeanour endeared him to all. His loss is particularly heartbreaking for his wife, Geraldine, and young family. That his departure came just days after his eldest son, Brian, claimed the All-Ireland novice 1 championship in Killea, Co Waterford, is particularly poignant. Teddy was by Brian’s side and ‘on the sop’ throughout a glorious winning run that brought him regional and county honours in spectacular style.

Teddy and his family had a deep connection to bowling and their involvement contributed to a strong sense of camaraderie and identity within their community. Inheriting a great love of the game from their father, Tadg, it became the sporting passion of the O’Driscoll family. Denis, Sharon and Teddy achieved honours at the highest level.

In his heyday, Teddy was a stylish performer whose easy, unruffled manner belied a steely determination. Similar to Brian this year, Teddy built a reputation as a hard-beaten opponent who revelled in the close-quarter clashes that usually decide championship titles. He won the novice 1 county at Shannonvale in 1991 and subsequently made a successful transition to junior ranks, winning another county when he captured the junior B crown after a great contest with James Cooney at Kildee. United in purpose, the O’Driscoll’s brought support in numbers to countless bowling roads around the county and beyond.

Teddy’s loss to bowling is immeasurable. His commitment and dedication in encouraging family members to play the game was infectious and brought many from outside his circle to enjoy the sport for the first time.

The huge crowds who attended his funeral services bore testimony to his standing in the bowling world and within his local community. In a moving eulogy, his brother Denis described his strong family values, his great love for his mother Mary, for Geraldine and their four children. He spoke too of his delight at Brian’s All-Ireland victory on the Sunday prior to his departure.

His coffin carried the Ból Chumann emblem and hundreds from the bowling community formed a guard of honour as he made his final journey to Drimoleague cemetery on Monday. Ból Chumann extends its sympathies to Mary, Geraldine, Brian, Kieran, Shauna and Emma and to extended family members.

Also, the news of Derry Warren’s passing will evoke memories of a great bowling man. From Castletownkenneigh originally, Derry played many scores in an active involvement and will be remembered mostly for his famous partnership with the great Mick Barry. They played many double scores together when both were in their prime. Bowling mourns too the passing of John Kissane, Bandon, and John Lynch, Wood Road.