TEAM NEWS: Leahy and O’Callaghan in for Cork

BY JACKIE CAHILL

UNBEATEN in Lidl NFL Division 1 after victory over Mayo and a draw with Waterford, Cork welcome Dublin to Páirc Uí Rinn on Monday.

Manager Shane Ronayne has made two changes in personnel to the team that started the Déise stalemate, with Sarah Leahy and captain Máire O’Callaghan coming in for Eimear Meaney and Amy Ring.

There’s one change to the Dublin team that lost out to Galway, as Martha Byrne comes in for Róisín Baker in defence.

Cork (v Dublin): M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, S Leahy, D Kiniry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan (capt.), E O’Shea; E Cleary, L Coppinger, D Kiely; K Quirke, E Kiely, R Leahy.

Dublin (v Cork): A Shiels; R Brennan, M Byrne, J Tobin; L Caffrey, D Lawless, E Deeley; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; O Nolan, C Rowe (capt.), E Gribben; C O’Connor, H Tyrrell, K Sullivan.