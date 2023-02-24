TEAM NEWS: Cork make four changes for Donegal match

BY JACKIE CAHILL

CORK will be eager to return to winning ways in the Lidl NFL Division 1 as bottom team, Donegal, travel to Mallow on Sunday (12.30pm).

The relegation picture for Donegal, last year’s finalists, is becoming more bleak with each passing round. Maxi Curran’s charges sit rock bottom and without a point from their opening four games.

Going away to Cork and trying to get a result is another big ask for the Ulster outfit but another defeat would leave them in even more serious trouble. Cork are on four points in Division 1, with a win, a draw and two defeats from their four matches to date.

A final place looks like it’s out of reach and of more pressing importance to manager Shane Ronayne will be to bounce back from defeat to Galway in their last fixture.

Cork have made four changes in personnel following the Galway defeat, with Eimear Meaney, Aoife Healy, Hannah Looney and Libby Coppinger coming in for Dara Kiniry, Laura O’Mahony, Erika O’Shea and Abbie O’Mahony.

The Donegal team shows just one change in personnel from that which lost to Waterford, with Evelyn McGinley replacing Caoimhe Coen in defence.

Cork (v Donegal): M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; S Kelly, A Healy, R Leahy; H Looney, S Leahy (capt.); L Coppinger, K Quirke, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.

Donegal (v Cork): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher (capt.); A Boyle Carr, N McLaughlin, T Hegarty; S Twohig, L Ryan; S Boyle, K Long, K Dowds; J McFadden, S White, C McGarvey.