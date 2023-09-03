Star Sport Podcast shortlisted for national award

THE Star Sport Podcast’s mission to spread the news about the wonderful world of West Cork sport is certainly hitting the right notes, as the popular weekly podcast has been shortlisted for a Local Ireland Media Award.

Launched in February 2019, the Star Sport Podcast – sponsored by Access Credit Union – has produced an incredible 242 episodes covering all the major sports news and events, both locally and nationally, that have a West Cork angle. This week’s podcast is evidence of that: a closer look at Bandon Rugby Club star Jack Crowley who has become the first West Cork man selected to compete at a Rugby World Cup.

The Star Sport Podcast has been shortlisted in the Best Use of Digital category of the upcoming Local Ireland Media Awards, and faces competition from The Anglo-Celt, the Connaught Telegraph and the Meath Chronicle.

Kieran McCarthy, Star Sport editor, said he was thrilled that the Star Sport Podcast has been shortlisted for this national award.

'Since we launched the podcast in 2019 we have produced over 240 weekly podcasts to keep West Cork sports fans up-to-date and entertained, and always ensuring the local heroes of West Cork sport are front and centre,' he said.

'The Star Sport Podcast is a labour of love for all of us involved, and a huge thanks too to our sponsors, Access Credit Union for their unwavering support.'

The Southern Star has been shortlisted for a total of five Local Ireland Media Awards in five different categories, including Best Innovation (West Cork Farming Awards), Best News Series (Campaign to save Gougane Barra, by Kieran O'Mahony), Best Supplement (Death of a Legend) and Best Front Page (Trio of Storms).

The awards are run by Local Ireland, the umbrella group which represents 32 local newspapers including their websites and social media across Ireland. Winners of the awards will be announced at a gala event at Bloomfield House Hotel, Mullingar, on Thursday, September 21st.