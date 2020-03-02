St James retain their county senior Scór title

BY JOHN TARRANT

ST James’ GAA Club retained their county senior Scór title recently.

The Carbery club reaffirmed their place as the top combination in the Ballad Group, as their double fare of ‘Ó Dhearna Shean Duine’ and ‘The Bantry Girl’s Lament’ completed back-to-back county titles for the impressive West Cork quintet of Aine Fitzgerald, Amy O’Sullivan, Ashlee O’Sullivan, Rachel Hodnett and Rachel O’Sullivan.

Also, at the finals held at the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion in Ovens, Tracy Cronin (Iveleary) emerged best at recitation with a terrific piece titled ‘Our Cottage’, much to the delight of Muskerry supporters.

For their consistent endeavours on participating across various disciplines, Boherbue collected the best senior club award.

Again, this was excellent fare from GAA clubs right across the county in the cultural-orientated programme with outright honours collected by teams from Duhallow, Muskerry, Carbery and Imokilly. The victors go forward to represent Cork in the Munster Senior Scór finals in Cappamore, Co Limerick on Saturday, March 28th.