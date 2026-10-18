St Colum’s retain Carbery U21B football title after dramatic late winner

ST Colum’s retained their Clona Milk Carbery U21B football title after a dramatic finish against Bandon in Ballinacarriga on Saturday.

With the sides level late on, DJ O’Brien stepped up in the 61st minute to fire over a match-winning two-pointer, as Colum’s won 2-13 to 1-15.

Bandon pulled a point back through Daniel Murphy in injury time, but Colum’s held on to claim back-to-back titles.

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Kian Kelleher, who scored 1-4, and man-of-the-match Liam Hourihane were among the Kealkill side’s standout performers.

Don’t miss Thursday’s Star Sport for the full match report and the best coverage of Carbery GAA