SLIDESHOW: Randal Óg had three reasons to celebrate

NOT only does Randal Óg know how to win GAA silverware, but the club also knows how to throw a party.

The club held its social recently at The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway, and Randals had three reasons to celebrate. 2010 All-Ireland winning Cork football manager Conor Counihan presented medals to the club’s Munster junior B football champions, its Carbery junior hurling champions and Randal Óg’s U19 West 2 county hurling champions. Presentations were also made to the football management team of David Aherne, Aidan O’Sullivan, Ger Collins, Joe Crowley, John Coakley and Gavin Daly.

In congratulating all players, Conor Counihan spoke eloquently about his own experience in Gaelic games, both as a player and manager and imparted some valuable advice that Randals hope will propel the club to further success in the future.

Carbery GAA Chairman Aidan O’Rourke thanked Joe Crowley for his near 40 years of refereeing and put out an impassioned plea to all Carbery clubs for new referees

‘Without referees,’ O’Rourke said, ‘we cannot have matches.’

Frank O’Donnell, Randal Óg chairman, spoke of the club committee and the many volunteers who help keep the club and Ballinacarriga and Lisbealad Community, vibrant, progressive and welcoming, with wonderful facilities for the community of Ballinacarriga and Lisbealad and the wider West Cork community. O’Donnell also thanked everyone for their support of the Rebels’ Bounty draw and the local lotto. He also expressed the club’s appreciation to Laura Burchill for setting up Randal Óg Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others and thanked Marie Collins, Eleanor Crowley and Trish Murray for their coaching.

All photos by Paddy Feen