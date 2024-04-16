Skibbereen Rowing Club announces fundraising cycle from Skibb to Paris for Olympic Games

THE Skibbereen invasion of Paris for the Olympic Games will include 20 locals cycling from their hometown of Skibb all the way to the French capital!

The West Cork town’s strong links to the Olympics can be traced directly to Skibbereen Rowing Club, and its elite athletes will spearhead Ireland’s quest for Olympic glory again this summer.

Tokyo gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, Tokyo Olympian Aoife Casey and Rowing Ireland lightweight coach Dominic Casey are all expected to board the flight to Paris in the summer, and the hope is Emily Hegarty will also book her ticket to France, to swell the number of Skibb rowers at the Games.

Think of Gary and Paul O’Donovan’s breakthrough silver medal at the Rio Games or Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy winning gold in Tokyo or Emily Hegarty’s brilliant bronze three years ago, Skibb rowers have provided some of the country’s most memorable Olympic moments.

The odds are that Skibbereen Rowing Club, like in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2021, will have the eyes of the sporting world on it again, so the club has launched an Olympic-size fundraiser – 20 cyclists, as well as a four-strong support team, comprising past and current club members will embark on a 636-km journey from Skibbereen to Paris ahead of the opening ceremony in Paris on July 26th.

Funds raised will help towards the purchase of new rowing boats valued at €60,000, which will help Skibbereen’s up-and-coming rowers who have ambitions to follow in the footsteps of their Olympic heroes.

The cycling team will depart Skibbereen on Sunday, July 21st and the plan is to arrive in Paris on Thursday, July 25th, just in time for the opening ceremony. A five-day plan has been mapped out.

Day 1: Cycling from Skibbereen Rowing Club to Dungarvan (160km).

Day 2: Cycling from Dungarvan to Rosslare, followed by a ferry to Cherbourg (111km).

Day 3: Cycling from Cherbourg to Bayeux (100km).

Day 4: Cycling from Bayeux to Evreux (165km).

Day 5: Cycling from Evreux to Paris, culminating at the Arc de Triomphe and Eiffel Tower (100km).

Among those signed up for this fundraising adventure include club chairman Sean Murran, Niamh Casey, Emily Dulohery, Dave O’Brien, Gillian Hosford, John Whooley and Marie Pigott.

‘Skibbereen Rowing Club’s membership has grown significantly in recent years. Rowing equipment is expensive and the demand on it has never been so high with the club’s continued growth,’ the club explains.

‘Skibbereen Rowing Club provides an excellent resource for young people in our local community and rely heavily on the time dedicated by volunteers and the generous donations from the public to keep it running.

‘The Skibbereen to Paris cycling team are raising money for new boats and equipment for the underage athletes of Skibbereen Rowing club so they too have the opportunity to reach their potential and follow in the footsteps of their Olympic heroes.’

To donate, click https://www.idonate.ie/event/skibb2pariscyclingfundraiser