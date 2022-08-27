Skibbereen maintain perfect record and advantage in U16 Premier

SKIBBEREEN extended their lead atop the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys U16 Premier League last Saturday.

Adam O’Donovan (2), Sean Connolly, Cian O’Brien and Dylan Heaton-Jones found the net in Skibbereen’s 5-0 win at home to Clonakilty AFC. That result maintained the Baltimore Road club’s perfect record and a three-point gap to second-placed Drinagh Rangers.

Elsewhere in the U16 Schoolboys Premier, Riverside Athletic got off the mark courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Sullane. Oisin O’Connell netted both of Riverside’s goals.

Ardfield had an opportunity to increase their lead at the summit of the U15 Schoolboys Premier League last Sunday. Ballyvackey was the venue for a local derby with Clonakilty AFC. The league leaders were held to a 0-0 draw thanks to Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Carroll, Charlie McCarthy and Andrei Binzar’s combined efforts. Adam Baker, Jerry McCarthy, Aaron White and Cathal Buchanan stood out for an Ardfield side that moved two points clear of Skibbereen, but the latter has two games in hand.

Sullane and Kilgoban Sparta played out a thrilling U14 Schoolboys Championship League last Friday. Charlie Swayne (2), Colin McCarthy and Ryan O’Boy strikes secured Sparta’s second U14 Championship victory of the season. Sparta’s 4-3 win was cemented despite Kyle Cronin, Brendan O’Callaghan and Luc O’Liathain finding the net for Sullane.

Castlelack joined Inter Clonakilty at the top of the U12 Schoolboys Premier League following two wins in the space of a week. A 3-1 victory at home to Drinagh Rangers came courtesy of Andrew Langford, Alex Bennemans and Daniel Kiely strikes. Jack Coakley replied for Drinagh. Castlelack built on that positive display by putting five goals past Ardfield to move into a share of the division’s lead last Saturday.

Conor William Sheehan, Oran Keohane, Eoin Murphy, Conor Mark Sheehan and Harry Borneman all scored in Castlelack’s 5-0 triumph. Despite the loss, Paddy Haughney, Michael O’Donovan, Michael O’Shea and Luke O’Neill played well for a battling Ardfield.

Skibbereen recorded their fourth U12 Schoolboys Premier win of the season away to Bunratty United. Fionan Herlihy (4), Fiachra Garrett, Darragh Crowley, Ben Twohig, Liam Allan and Alex Ring scored for Skibb with Fionn Murphy replying for Bunratty.

Riverside Athletic moved within four points of U13 Schoolboys Championship League pacesetters Togher Celtic following a high-scoring triumph at home to Beara United last Friday evening. Eoin O’Connor (2), Emer O’Dell, JJ Galvin and Rory Fleming found the net in a 5-3 Riverside win. Bobby Hilliard (2) and Darragh Harnett were on target for the visitors to Carbery Park.

Bunratty United consolidated second place in the U13 Championship following a 7-2 defeat of Lyre Rovers. Daniel Copithorne (4), Lee Moynihan (2) and Adam Whelton were amongst the goals for United. Cillian Sturdy scored twice for Lyre.