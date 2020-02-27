Skibbereen Community School complete league and cup basketball double

Skibbereen CS 60

DLS Churchtown 33

SKIBBEREEN Community School completed the league and cup double with a comprehensive win over De La Salle Churchtown in the All-Ireland U16C Boys’ Schools League Final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Thursday.

MVP Eividas Andrekius, who finished with 28 points, had nine points in the opening quarter and Skibb led 21-5 at the end of the first. A much better second quarter for De La Salle Churchtown from Dublin cut the deficit to just seven points at the half, 26-19.

Andrekius added four threes to his tally in the third quarter and with Stevie Redmond and Colm Harrington able to score at will it was 49-29 going into the fourth.

It finished 60-33 and the Skibbereen faithful were cheering as their team completed the double.

Skibbereen Community School: Eividas Andrekius 28, Stevie Redmond 13, Tom Kavanagh 6, Daniel Buckley 4, Colm Harrington 9, Dylan Hourihane, Brian O’Driscoll, Luca Harte, Darragh Dempsey, Ciaran Coombes, Brian O’Sullivan, Kyle O’Sullivan.

De La Salle, Churchtown: Muhamed Elraya, Agamy Elsayed, Gabriel Alovon, Daniel Harris, Ben Boylan, Joshua Esguerra, Alejandro Rodriguez, Miguel Hurtado, Zuiko Kutervinel, Craig Delaney, Oroin King, Tutvydas Danieluius.

MVP: Eividas Andrekius (Skibbereen Community School)