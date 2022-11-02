Skibb claim U15 Premier League title

THIS season’s U15 Schoolboys Premier League title race reached a crescendo as Skibbereen entertained Kilmichael Rovers at the Baltimore Road.

The permutations of last Saturday’s clash were straightforward for both clubs. Skibb just needed to avoid defeat to become champions while nothing but a win would suffice for their opponents.

A cracking game ended 3-3 and that outcome meant league leaders Skibbereen could no longer be caught at the summit of the standings. Jack Browne, Cian McCarthy and Tim Sweeney were on target for Rovers but Adam O’Donovan (2) and Tadgh Garrett strikes secured Skibbereen the title.

Earlier in the week, Kilgoban Celtic proved too strong for Castlelack and registered a 4-0 U15 Schoolboys Premier victory in Kealkill. Patryk Gacek, Jack Manning, Timmy Mulhall and Dylan O’Callaghan were on target for the winners. Eoin Sexton, Rory Curtin, Eddie O’Sullivan and Abbie Sheehan impressed for Castlelack.

An U12 Schoolboys Premier League clash between Kilgoban Celtic and Ardfield produced a five-goal thriller. Ardfield recorded their third league win of the campaign following a 3-2 triumph.

Killian Fitzpatrick, Luke O’Neill and Daniel Whelton got on the visitors’ scoresheet in a fixture Jimmy Crowley and Thomas English scored for Celtic.

Elsewhere in the U12 Schoolboys Premier, Castlelack Celtic overcame Riverside Athletic 5-2 in Brinny. Alex Bennemans (2), Andrew Langford, Donal McSweeney and Jack Twomey netted the home side’s goals in a fixture Conor Murphy scored twice for Athletic.

The race to become U12 Schoolboys Championship League winners intensified. League leaders Sullane stretched their advantage at the top of the standings to four points following a 7-0 victory at home to Clonakilty Celtic.

Danny Lynch (2), Beirti De Roiste, Aaron Horgan-Lynch, Aaron O’Cathalain, Donnchadh O’Duinnin, Rory O’Sullivan and Sean Óg Scannall were on target for the Ballyvourney club. Despite the defeat, Clonakilty’s Tom Antoine, Jack Allen, Nicholas O’Sullivan and Mason Wycherley were in fine form.

Sullane have 30 points from their thirteen games played thus far and one fixture to complete. Dunmanway Town are in second place, four points behind but with two games left.

In the same division, Togher Celtic and Beara United drew 1-1 on Saturday afternoon. Patrick Crowley netted Togher’s goal on a day Sam Power found the net for United.

Clonakilty AFC moved top of the U13 Schoolboys Championship League table courtesy of a 3-1 victory away to Lyre Rovers B. Cillian Sturdy scored for Lyre but Conor Fleming, Calum McLeland and Gavin O’Neill maintained the Ballyvackey club’s title-push.

Togher Celtic defeated Clonakilty AFC 1-0 in the U16 Schoolboys Premier League last Sunday. Conor Horgan scored the hosts’ winning goal.