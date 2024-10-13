Sensational Skibbereen crowned intermediate champs!

O’DONOVAN ROSSA 0-12

NAOMH ABÁN 1-8

O’DONOVAN Rossa were crowned Cork LGFA intermediate champions thanks to a pulsating one-point victory over Naomh Abán in Cloughduv .

The Skibbereen club will enter the Cork senior ranks for the first time in their history in 2025.

Rossas were pushed all the way by a gallant Naomh Abán in a terrific county final that ebbed and flowed until the closing moments.

The Skibb team led 0-6 to 0-5 at the conclusion of an even first half. Then, 15-year-old Roisín Ní Liathain’s goal pushed the Ballyvourney club 1-8 to 0-8 ahead with 11 minutes to go.

As they had done throughout the afternoon, utilising their brilliant defence, O’Donovan Rossa fought back. Éabha O’Donovan converted frees either side of a Jessica Beechinor effort to level matters with two minutes to go.

The loss of Allie Tobin, who was inspirational throughout, to a black card looked to have derailed O’Donovan Rossa’s hopes until Éabha O’Donovan landed an injury-time free.

Lydia McDonagh’s free dropped short and Rossa’s cleared before the final whistle heralded ecstatic scenes as the West Cork club celebrated joining the senior ranks.

