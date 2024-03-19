Sean Lawton races to All-Ireland schools’ bronze

HAVING won the South Munster and Munster schools’ titles in recent weeks, Sean Lawton’s impressive form had him ranked as a real contender for a medal at the 123.ie All-Ireland Schools Cross Country Championships – and so it proved.

The Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí Leaving Cert student was very impressive in his Munster success and took this form to the six-kilometre course at Tymon Park in Tallaght on Saturday.

The senior boys’ showdown lived up to its hype with the local favourite Cormac Dixon (Holy Family Community School Rathcoole) winning in 19:00, just ahead of Noah Harris (ETSS Wicklow) in 19:04 with Durrus AC athlete Lawton only four seconds further back in 19:08 as he brought an All-Ireland bronze medal back to West Cork.

This was a big improvement on Lawton’s final placing as last year, after also winning both Munster titles, he finished 12th, but this time around he put himself in contention for a medal and now has an impressive bronze to show for his efforts.