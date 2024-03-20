Ryan Daly wonder strikes not enough for MICC Dunmanway in final

MICC Dunmanway 2

St Joseph’s Tulla 3

BY CHRIS MELNYK

REIGNING Munster FAI Schools U17 Junior Trophy champions MICC Dunmanway suffered heartbreak as last year’s beaten finalists, St Joseph’s Tulla, gained revenge in a thrilling final that needed extra time to separate the schools.

Two brilliant goals by Ryan Daly were not enough for the West Cork school side as a brace from Darragh Baker and a goal from Alan Glowski ensured victory for the Clare outfit.

MICC Dunmanway enjoyed the better of the first half, and raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to two sensational strikes from outside of the box by the brilliant Ryan Daly. The first goal was a 30-yard lob and the second cannoned into the top left corner of the Tulla goal, both leaving Tulla goalkeeper Gearoid Austin with no chance.

St Joseph’s halved the gap before the break with a goal by Alan Glowski via a deflection off a MICC Dunmanway defender. MICC Dunmanway led 2-1 at the break.

In the second half, MICC Dumanway’s Ryan Daly again went close with another 30-yard effort which Tulla goalkeeper Gearoid Austin did well to save. St Joseph’s Tulla continued to pepper the MICC Dunmanway penalty box with crosses, creating a series of half chances but the Dunmanway defence stood firm. Centre backs Luke Holland and Jamie Dullea were superb throughout for the West Cork school.

As the game ticked towards full time, St Joseph’s Tulla started to take control. However, with the MICC Dunmanway defence defending well, it looked likely that the West Cork side would retain the U17 Munster Trophy. Nevertheless, St Joseph’s did not give up and got their reward with a dramatic late equaliser from the lively Darragh Baker. The whistle then blew, leaving the game tied at 2-2 in normal time, with the game now going into extra-time.

In extra-time both sides had chances to win the game with the tireless Conor Vassallo going close for MICC Dunmanway while Conor McFadden’s shot for St. Joseph’s Tulla went narrowly wide. However, it was the Clare side that would have the final say in the game. With the thought of a dreaded penalty shoot-out looming, St Joseph's Darragh Baker unleashed a tremendous effort from the edge of the box which nestled into the bottom right corner of the net to snatch a 3-2 win.

Afterwards MICC Dunmanway manager Adrian Hurley congratulated St Joseph’s Secondary School on their win and stated that he was ‘proud of his school’s players for their commitment and efforts throughout the Munster campaign’.

MICC Dunmanway squad: Shane O’Sullivan, Daire Hurley, Kenny Kingston, Jamie Dullea (captain), Luke Holland, Matthew Hurley, Conor Bradfield, Liam Daly, Conor Horgan, Conor Vassallo, Euan Lehane, Padraic Hegarty, Shaun O’Connell, Levi Bosma, Ryan Daly, Óige Walsh, Niall Owens, Eoin Hurley, Ronan White.

Management team: Adrian Hurley, Diarmuid O’Neill.