RUGBY ROUND-UP: Clonakilty leave it late to seal away victory, Skibb return to winning ways, first loss for Bandon

CLONAKILTY made it two wins from three Munster Junior League Division 1 games with a 23-15 victory on the road against Clanwilliam in Tipperary town, writes Loose Head.

Arguably against the run of play, Clanwilliam opened the scoring with a penalty from a scrum infringement after 25 minutes.

Clon hit back with the game’s opening try. When they got a penalty, they went to the corner. Tom Doyle’s understanding with his jumpers was superb throughout and after the lineout won by Olan Deane, the pack drove for the line. When stopped, the ball was moved to the left touchline by Pa McCarthy where Ben Lovell sent Donnacha Walsh crashing over for a try.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the restart, Clon pulled a worldie out of the bag with some amazing play from the entire 15 with Abraham Tamargo Vinces, Gearóid O’Donovan and Jack Ryan outstanding, taking the kick-off from their 22-metre line and 30 passes later finishing with James Deegan powering over for a sublime score. Corrado Bert converted and Clon led 12-3 at the break.

In the second half, Clon didn’t help themselves with errors that led to a converted Clanwilliam try that narrowed the West Cork men’s advantage to just two points.

A Berti penalty gave Clon some relief, but Clanwilliam scored a second try to level the contest, 15-15.

Both sides had their moments in the final minutes but Clon were awarded a penalty in front of the posts following good work from Downey and the forwards, which Berti slotted to give the visitors a slender lead.

Clanwilliam kept coming with aggressive forward drives. A penalty award was sent to the corner for one last effort and momentum was with the hosts. The lineout was secured by Clanwilliam and the ball moved dangerously until Dane Matthew made a marvellous rip in the tackle and peeled away to sprint 70 metres to beat all chasers to score in the corner.

It guaranteed that Clon went home with four valuable away points after a 23-15 win.

The Clonakilty squad was Jack Ryan (captain), Tom Doyle, Gearóid O’Donovan, James Deegan, Olan Deane, Donnacha Walsh, Matthew McCarthy, Abraham Tamargo Vinces, Patrick McCarthy, Eoin Downey, Jim Twomey, Ben Lovell, Dane Matthew, Derry O’Donovan, Corrado Berti, Jonas van Der Velde, Chris Walton, William Tyner, Steve O’Hea, Victor Lovell, Dara Walsh and Finian Neville.

Other good news for Clonakilty Rugby Club came with the announcement that Julie Finn and Jo McCaughey have been selected again for the Ireland U18 training squad.

***

Bandon suffered their first loss in Division 1 when they lost 8-6 at home to Newcastle West, who led 5-0 at the break. Two penalties from Daniel Coughlan saw Bandon hit the front in the second half, before a penalty by Shane Airey earned Newcastle West the points.

Good news for Skibbereen, however, as they bounced back from their heavy defeat by Old Christians the previous weekend to beat Kanturk 27-7 in Skibb. Of their four tries, David Shannon scored two while Viadan Divis and William O’Donovan also got over the line. Hohaia Whiu kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Also, last year’s Division 2 champions Crosshaven moved into second place after their 38-36 away win at Kinsale. Crosshaven sit two points behind the leaders Kilfeacle.