Rebels name team to face Clare in U20 Munster football championship

THE Cork U20 team has been named to face Clare in Wednesday’s Munster championship Phase 2 Round 3 fixture. The Rebels recorded a win against Tipperary in their opening clash but were defeated by Kerry in Round 2.

Below is the sqaud that will face the Banner this Wednesday, April 24th at 7pm in SuperValu Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

Starting Team:

Aaron Mannix (Doheny’s) Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy) Shane O’Connell (Kilshannig) Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers) Gearoid Daly (Mallow) David Buckley (Douglas) Sam Copps (Mallow) Rory O’Shaughnessy (St Michaels) Michael McSweeney (Knocknagree) Darragh O’Brien (Glanworth) Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) Captain Jack O’Neill (Castlehaven) Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers) Ed Myers (Naomh Abán) Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues)

Replacements: Michael O’Connell (St Michaels) Fionnan Leahy (St Michael’s) Mark Óg O’Sullivan (Bantry Blues) Trevor Kiely (Mallow) Aaron O’Sullivan (Aghabullogue) Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale) Luke O’Herlihy (St Michael’s) Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg) Olan O’Donovan (Barryroe)

Additional Panel Members;

Alan Kelleher (St Colums), Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers), Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Darragh O’Donovan (Bishopstown), Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline), Michael Maguire (Castlehaven), Niall Kelly (Newcestown), Olan Corcoran (St Marys), Patrick O’Grady (Killavullen), Rory Kavanagh (St Michaels), Timmy Cullinane (Carbery Rangers).