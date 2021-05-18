PODCAST: West Cork’s newest Olympians and Cork footballers lose v Kildare

--

Another week, another two West Cork Olympians confirmed!

Skibbereen Rowing Club has another two athletes Tokyo-bound after Emily Hegarty helped the Irish women's four qualify for this summer's Games and Aughadown-woman Aoife Casey produced the goods alongside Margret Cremen in the lightweight women’s double at the 2021 World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne on Sunday.

On this week’s podcast we’ll be joined by both Emily and Aoife to reflect on a remarkable few days of Irish rowing.

But before we bask in that glorious good news, we quickly chat about the return of the National Football League last weekend and Cork’s loss to Kildare.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.