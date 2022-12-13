PODCAST: The life and legacy of Padraigh Griffin | 2023 county championship draws

On this week’s podcast we’re chatting to Eamonn Harte & Brendan Walsh about their former team-mate, Padraigh Griffin, who passed away tragically in October.

Padraigh was a Clonakilty legend and Eamonn and Brendan have been speaking to Kieran about what he was like on and off the pitch and about just what made him such a force with Clon.

In part two we’ll bring you all the latest news including the championship draws for 2023 with two particularly juicy looking West Cork Groups of Death but we’re starting this week with the life and legacy of Padraigh Griffin.

If you can’t make it to the shops this week to pick up a copy of The Southern Star, you can avail of a digital or postal subscription by clicking here.

Follow our hosts on Twitter: @jayburgkk, @KieranMcC_SS and @matt_hurley01

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose the Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie.