Sport

PODCAST: Skibbereen's Laura O'Mahony on a new era for Cork women's football & Captial Sports Grants announced for West Cork

February 15th, 2022 12:04 PM

By Southern Star Team

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

Over the last few week’s on the podcast we’ve been focusing on the rebuild the Cork senior men’s footballers are going through under new manager Keith Ricken.

Well, the women’s senior team have a new man in charge too and on Saturday we got the chance to see Shane Ronayne’s side in action for the first time when they took on Meath in Navan.

Ronayne’s first game in charge unfortunately ended in defeat to the current All Ireland champions but there wasn’t much between the sides and on today’s podcast we’ll chat to Skibbereen’s Laura O’Mahony who was very impressive at half back.

***

