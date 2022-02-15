PODCAST: Skibbereen's Laura O'Mahony on a new era for Cork women's football & Captial Sports Grants announced for West Cork

***

Over the last few week’s on the podcast we’ve been focusing on the rebuild the Cork senior men’s footballers are going through under new manager Keith Ricken.

Well, the women’s senior team have a new man in charge too and on Saturday we got the chance to see Shane Ronayne’s side in action for the first time when they took on Meath in Navan.

Ronayne’s first game in charge unfortunately ended in defeat to the current All Ireland champions but there wasn’t much between the sides and on today’s podcast we’ll chat to Skibbereen’s Laura O’Mahony who was very impressive at half back.