PODCAST: Ruairi Deane on Cork, Bantry & Carbery | Cork lose to Mayo | Road bowling sensation Hannah Sexton

On this week’s show we’re chatting to Cork, Bantry Blues and Carbery footballer Ruairi Deane.

Deane, who wasn’t involved with the Cork senior footballers this season, has been a driving force for Carbery in the senior club championship and he spoke to Kieran about his involvement with the divisional side, his hopes for the club season ahead and whether we’ll see him back in the red of Cork again.

Later on the show we’ll be joined by road bowling sensation Hannah Sexton.

The Timoleague star’s rise to the top of the sport has been nothing short of meteoric and we’ll hear about her debut at the 16th European Championships in Germany in May as well as her run to the 2022 senior final in her first year at this level.

