PODCAST: Rowing heroes return home to Skibbereen and Phil Healy shines on the biggest stage

August 4th, 2021 2:42 PM

By Southern Star Team

What a fortnight it’s been for the West Cork athletes at the Tokyo Olympics!

We had said throughout the build-up that the seven athletes heading over from the region had the talent to make an impact but I don’t think in our wildest dreams we could have predicted just how big an impact they’d have.

On today’s podcast we’ll hear from the rowers after they were welcomed back to a special event in Skibbereen on Monday night, and we’ll also reflect on Phil’s performances at the games.

