PODCAST: Paul Kerrigan's Cork report card & Irish hockey legend David Harte inks new deal

The Cork footballers got their first National Football League points on the board on Saturday following a dogged, hard-fought draw with Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

A late Brian Hurley 45-yard screamer gave Keith Ricken’s men a slender lead heading into injury time but Clare fought back to deny Cork both of the points on offer.

On today’s show we’re chatting to Cork football legend Paul Kerrigan to review the opening two rounds of the league and to run the rule on the start of the Keith Ricken reign.

Later we hear from Irish hockey star David Harte who has signed a new contract with Dutch side Kampong.

David, who has more than 200 caps for Ireland, will also tell us about his exciting new role with FC Utrecht in the Dutch Eredivise.