PODCAST: Paul Kerrigan on Cork’s impressive away win against Kildare

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If the air was taken out of Cork’s early season optimism balloon by the visit of Meath to Páirc Ui Chaoimh last weekend, then it was reinflated on Sunday when John Cleary’s side traveled to Newbridge to see off Kildare on a scoreline of 2-14 to 0-7 points.

The win sealed a crucial two points for the Rebels and they’ll go into their third round game against Dublin at the Páirc on February 19th with a real chance to make an impact on Division 2 of the league.

On today’s podcast we’re joined by 2010 All-Ireland winner Paul Kerrigan to chat about the opening two rounds of league games and that stellar away performance against the Lilywhites.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

