PODCAST: Padraig Harrington on his Beara background, his father Paddy's influence & the Ryder Cup

What a guest we have for you on this week's podcast - the one and only Padraig Harrington!

The three-time major winner chats to Kieran McCarthy about his Beara background, his father Paddy's influence and his many trips to West Cork growing up.

We also touch a bit on golf - did we mention he's a three-time major winner?!

Padraig also happens to be the European Ryder Cup captain this year so we get his thoughts on the tournament which takes place at Whistling Straits in September.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.