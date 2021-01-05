PODCAST: Outgoing Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy & the top ten West Cork sporting moments from 2020

--

We are back this week after a short break for Christmas and on this festive edition of the Star Sport Podcast we’re counting down the top 10 West Cork sporting moments of 2020.

From West Cork’s influence on Munster rugby to Enniskeane’s camogie glory and everything in between, 2020, despite its challenges, has been a great year for West Cork sport.

We’re also chatting at length to outgoing Cork County Board chairperson Tracey Kennedy.

Kennedy’s three-year term as the first female chairperson of Cork GAA concluded earlier this month and she spoke to Kieran about her experiences in the role.

You can add the Star Sport Podcast to your podcast player of choice by copying this URL - https://southern-star.podomatic.com/rss2.xml - and using the "Add a podcast by URL/RSS" option.