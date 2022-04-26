Sport

PODCAST: John Cleary steps up, Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan on #PáircUíRinnOrNowhere & Ger McCarthy previews the Beamish Cup final

April 26th, 2022 12:14 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

***

The Páirc Uí Rinn Or Nowhere saga is finally at an end and after weeks of speculation, name calling and questionable Twitter gags, the Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry has been fixed for the Cork city venue at 6pm on May 7th.

On today’s podcast we’ll be joined by Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan to discuss that and more as we gear up for the start of the Munster football championship.

Elsewhere, the showpiece fixture of the West Cork soccer season takes place this Sunday at 2pm in Skibbereen and later on the show we’ll be joined by author and journalist Ger McCarthy to preview the clash of Clonakilty Soccer Club and Lyre Rovers.

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

The 24th Annual Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star of the Year Awards

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.