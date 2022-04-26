PODCAST: John Cleary steps up, Cork GAA chairman Marc Sheehan on #PáircUíRinnOrNowhere & Ger McCarthy previews the Beamish Cup final

***

The Páirc Uí Rinn Or Nowhere saga is finally at an end and after weeks of speculation, name calling and questionable Twitter gags, the Munster football semi-final between Cork and Kerry has been fixed for the Cork city venue at 6pm on May 7th.

On today’s podcast we’ll be joined by Cork GAA Chairman Marc Sheehan to discuss that and more as we gear up for the start of the Munster football championship.

Elsewhere, the showpiece fixture of the West Cork soccer season takes place this Sunday at 2pm in Skibbereen and later on the show we’ll be joined by author and journalist Ger McCarthy to preview the clash of Clonakilty Soccer Club and Lyre Rovers.

