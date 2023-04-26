PODCAST: Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey on Div 1A final loss & the season ahead



ON this week's podcast we have an exclusive chat with Cork camogie manager Matthew Twomey.

Kieran was joined by Twomey to break down Cork's loss to Galway in the Very Camogie League Division 1A final.

They chat about the team's recent record in finals and also look ahead to the rest of the year.

Kieran and Dylan also chat about Cork U20s loss to Kerry in the Munster final on Monday, Conor Hourihane's inclusion in the League One team of the year, and have the latest updates on the Beamish Cup finalists.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

