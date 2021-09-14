PODCAST: Cork and Clonakilty's Sean White PLUS reflections as Cork lose the All Ireland Camogie final

--

With the county championships in full swing and the games coming thick and fast we’re joined on today’s podcast by Cork and Clonakilty’s Sean White.

Clon got their championship campaign off to a winning start with an impressive win over Ilen Rovers last Saturday week and we ask Sean for his hopes for the rest of the season and for his thoughts on Ronan McCarthy’s departure as Cork manager.

Jack and Kieran also reflect on the All Ireland final defeat for the Cork camogie team.

--

We're delighted to say that we have once teamed up with Access Credit Union for the months ahead on the Star Sport Podcast.

Access Credit Union is well known for supporting local West Cork sport at all levels and we look forward to telling that story throughout the summer and beyond.

Access Credit Union - funding dreams for over 50 years.