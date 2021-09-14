Sport

PODCAST: Cork and Clonakilty's Sean White PLUS reflections as Cork lose the All Ireland Camogie final

September 14th, 2021 1:25 PM

By Southern Star Team

--

With the county championships in full swing and the games coming thick and fast we’re joined on today’s podcast by Cork and Clonakilty’s Sean White.

Clon got their championship campaign off to a winning start with an impressive win over Ilen Rovers last Saturday week and we ask Sean for his hopes for the rest of the season and for his thoughts on Ronan McCarthy’s departure as Cork manager.

Jack and Kieran also reflect on the All Ireland final defeat for the Cork camogie team.

