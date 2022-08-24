PODCAST: Carbery's Ruairi Hourihane on win over Duhallow | Kinsale golfer John Murphy talks life on tour | Man United beat Liverpool

The Carbery footballers continued their brilliant run in this year’s Premier Senior Football Championship on Sunday evening at Páirc Uí Rinn, beating Duhallow to claim the Divisions & Colleges crown.

The victory also secured a county quarter final slot for Tim Buckley’s men and on this week’s podcast we’re chatting to Kilmacabea and Carbery defender Ruairi Hourihane about their one point win.

Later on the show we hear from pro golfer John Murphy who caught up with producer Dylan Mangan.

The Kinsale man has enjoyed great success in recent weeks on the Challenge tour with top three finishes at both the Irish and Finnish Challenge and we ask him about life on tour.

Jack, Kieran & Dylan also discuss Man United's Premier League victory over Liverpool on Monday night.

Produced by Dylan Mangan.

