PODCAST: Athletics' special with Phil Healy & Darragh McElhinney on the National Indoor Senior Championships

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union now offers Cultivate Farm Finance and is ready to support local farmers.

With a Cultivate loan, farmers in West Cork can benefit from the local decision making and personal service offered by their Credit Union.

To find out more go to www.accesscu.ie/cultivate or call on (028) 21883

***

West Cork athletics is going through something of a boom period at present with athletes from the region regularly making headlines at the biggest National and International events.

So with the Irish Life Health National Indoor Senior Championships set to take place at Abbottstown this weekend we thought we’d better talk to two of the biggest stars in the sport.

The Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy is Ireland’s fastest ever woman, an Olympic finalist and the first Irish woman to ever compete in three different events at the Olympic Games while Glengarriff’s Darragh McElhinney is one of the sports most exciting up and comers who recently won gold & silver medals at the u23 European Cross Country Championships.

Both Phil and Darragh will be hoping to make a big impression this weekend ahead of the World Indoors in Belgrade in March and we hear from both on today’s podcast.