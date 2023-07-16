Plunkett's crowned county junior B football champions!

ST Oliver Plunkett’s were crowned Bon Secours confined county junior B football championship winners on Saturday.
The Carbery club defeated Ballyphehane 1-10 to 1-9 in a tense final at Páirc Uí Rinn, coming from a point down at half time to bring the title back to West Cork.
Goalkeeper Brian Walsh nailed the winning free in the final minute, though Ballyphehane had a chance to equalise that they missed.
Bon Secours Confined Junior B Football Championship Final @BSHSIreland @BallyphehaneGaa @OliverPlunketts #CountyFinal #OneCork
Full time
Ballyphehane: 1-9(12)
St Oliver Plunketts: 1-10(13) pic.twitter.com/wcP3efuocJ
— Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) July 15, 2023
This is the first leg of a potential double as Plunkett’s are in the county junior B hurling final against Ballyclough next weekend.