Plunkett's crowned county junior B football champions!

ST Oliver Plunkett’s were crowned Bon Secours confined county junior B football championship winners on Saturday.

The Carbery club defeated Ballyphehane 1-10 to 1-9 in a tense final at Páirc Uí Rinn, coming from a point down at half time to bring the title back to West Cork.

Goalkeeper Brian Walsh nailed the winning free in the final minute, though Ballyphehane had a chance to equalise that they missed.

This is the first leg of a potential double as Plunkett’s are in the county junior B hurling final against Ballyclough next weekend.

