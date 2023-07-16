Sport

Plunkett's crowned county junior B football champions!

July 16th, 2023 11:15 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork County Board vice-chairman Pat Horgan presents the trophy to Ronan McCarthy, captain of the St Oliver Plunkett's team that defeated Ballyphehane in the Bon Secours JBFC final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

ST Oliver Plunkett’s were crowned Bon Secours confined county junior B football championship winners on Saturday.

The Carbery club defeated Ballyphehane 1-10 to 1-9 in a tense final at Páirc Uí Rinn, coming from a point down at half time to bring the title back to West Cork.

Goalkeeper Brian Walsh nailed the winning free in the final minute, though Ballyphehane had a chance to equalise that they missed.

 

This is the first leg of a potential double as Plunkett’s are in the county junior B hurling final against Ballyclough next weekend.

Don't miss Thursday's Southern Star for the best coverage of Plunkett's county triumph!

