O’Rourke: Clubs must find refs or face sanctions

OUTGOING Carbery chairperson Aidan O’Rourke, not for the first time in his term, has made a strong plea to clubs to address the lack of referees in the division.

During the past 20 years, the number of games being played at adult and underage, as well as camogie and ladies football, has increased enormously but the number of referees has not increased accordingly, while the age profile of the hard-pressed band of referees is also a worry.

Newcestown clubman O’Rourke has warned clubs that they could be forced to play league games away from home if they don’t supply referees.

‘One of the big worries at present is referees and clubs will just have to take responsibility,’ said O’Rourke in his final address as Carbery chairman at the division’s convention on Sunday.

‘I have been harping on about this since I came in as chairman. The county board announced last week that changes are coming and clubs will have to take it seriously. They’re getting 12 months to find referees and if they don’t, it looks very much as if you’ll be playing your league games away from home. It could prove to be a very expensive sanction for clubs.

‘I’m asking clubs to really look seriously at this. You must find new ways of finding referees. We must encourage the young people and the players who are retiring, coax them and try to get them to take on referees, because without referees we won’t have any games. On that, I’d like to thank our referees’ administrator, Donal McCarthy, and, previously, Éamon Sheehy, for the wonderful work they’re doing.’

O’Rourke also provided an update on the proposal of a 4G pitch in the Carbery area.

‘A lot of work has been done in the background to try and purchase some land to get this off the ground,’ he said.

‘Nothing will be done without the clubs’ permission and go-ahead. I am asking all clubs again, to put their shoulder to the wheel to make sure the 4G pitch project takes off properly.’