On your marks for annual Skibbereen five-mile and ten-mile road races

THE annual Skibbereen road race – five and ten-mile races and walk – goes ahead on Sunday, February 9th.

Both races and the walk start and finish at the entrance to O’Donovan Rossa GAA grounds.

The five-mile run and walk follow the same route, going up the March road to Thornhill Cross, turning left and heading over to join the Abbey Road where another left turn has the runners heading back towards the finish line.

The ten-mile race also heads up the Marsh road, turning left after 2.5 miles and another left at Clancy’s cross has the runners heading towards Skeagh Wood.

Another left here brings them up a gradual climb through the wood at the six-mile marker.

The race then heads back towards the abbey and joins the five-mile course with 1.5 miles to go. The last mile is all downhill to the finish at Rossa Park.

Online entries available at eventmaster.com or entries will be taken on the day of races.

The entry fees are: ten-mile run, €25 ,with a start time of 1pm; five-mile run, €20, with a start time of 1.15pm; walk, €10, with a start time of 1.30pm.

Proceeds this year are going to two very worthy local charities, palliative care service at Skibbereen Community Hospital and St Patrick’s Boys National School classes for children with autism, as well as Skibbereen Athletic Club.

Registration on the morning of the race opens at 10.30am at the O’Donovan Rossa GAA pavillion with the kind permission of the club, where the after-race refreshments and prize-giving also takes place.

The event is suitable for all levels of fitness from the beginner to the elite athlete.

The club would like to thank most sincerely its main sponsors – Fields SuperValu, West Cork Distillers, Bantry Bay Medical Centre, Drinagh Co-op and South of Ireland Petroleum – without whose support this event would not be possible.