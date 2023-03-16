O’Mahony ruled out of Cork's Munster SFC opener, O’Donovan not ready to return

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

CATHAIL O’Mahony will miss Cork’s opening Munster SFC game, away to Clare on April 9th, after undergoing a procedure on his injured hamstring, Rebels boss John Cleary has confirmed. The Cork forward suffered the injury in action for UCC in the Sigerson Cup final last month.

‘Cathail is gone for the league and he won’t be available for the first match in the championship,’ Cleary confirmed.

‘After that it depends on how far we go in the championship. It depends on how quickly the injury mends and if he doesn't get any setbacks. We are not putting any timescale on it, but what we know is he won’t be there for the league or the Clare game.’

Clon footballer Liam O’Donovan is still waiting for the green light to play, with Cleary admitting his journey back to full fitness is ‘slower than was envisaged’. O’Donovan suffered a serious hamstring injury on November 14th, 2021, in action for Clon’s footballers in their Cork Premier SFC semi-final win against Douglas. He did line out for his club’s junior hurlers in October 2022, but hasn’t featured for Cork footballers yet this year.

‘Liam is training away. It’s slower than was envisaged. He is still working with the medics and he hasn’t got the go-ahead; he is not fully fit yet. We will be told when he is ready for action,’ Cleary said.

Thomas Clancy, sidelined with a calf injury, is closing in on a comeback, once he doesn't get any setback.