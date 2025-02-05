O'Donovan: I want to play games, and that’s why Cobh was a big attraction for me

JOHN O’Donovan’s unique off-season training schedule has helped him hit the ground running with his new club Cobh Ramblers.

The former Ardfield FC underage soccer star, who turns 21 next week, spent his off-season helping out on the family farm in Clonakilty, so when he turned up for his first day training with Cobh he was ready for action.

‘Between feeding calves and all the other jobs on the farm, it kept me fit!’ O’Donovan (20) joked.

‘It all worked out well, in fairness. I had nothing on once we finished up last season so it was ideal to help dad (John) on the farm at home before the new season started.

‘It’s hard work so it kept me busy.’

His brother Niall is just back in West Cork after spending six months farming in New Zealand, so John is handing over his duties, and insists he won’t fight Niall for the farm!

‘It’s all his,’ he laughed, as his attention is firmly on Cobh Ramblers’ SSE Airtricity First Division campaign that kicks off away to Treaty United on February 14th.

This is a fresh start for O’Donovan who was released from Cork City in November having come through their academy. The highly-rated defender burst on the scene with City in the 2023 season and played 15 times in the Premier Division; he was a bright spot in a forgettable year as the club was relegated.

O’Donovan signed a new contract in December 2023 and was primed to push on in 2024, but he made less appearances (10) in City’s title-winning First Division campaign than the previous season (21 in all competitions).

Released by City late last year, the 2022 Schools International Player of the Year weighed up his options, before deciding that Cobh Ramblers is the ideal place for him to build on the promise he has shown.

‘I didn’t want to rush into anything because at this stage game-time is the most important thing for me,’ O’Donovan explained.

‘Even though the last few years have been good for me, I would have liked to have had more game-time last season. Winning the league last year was great, but on a personal level I would have liked to play more.

‘I weighed up all options after I left Cork City, to see what would be the best route for me, and when the Cobh manager (Michael McDermott) rang me and told me his plans, I really liked the sound of what he wanted to do. I was delighted to sign for them.’

O’Donovan is hoping to show Cobh Ramblers fans what he is all about this season, and his last-gasp injury-time match-winner against Kerry in the Munster Senior Cup last week was the ideal start.

‘I was delighted to get the goal,’ he said, ‘the legs were sore at that stage; it was only our second game of pre-season.

‘I want to play games, and that’s why Cobh was a big attraction for me because if I work hard and train hard I can give myself that opportunity.

‘The manager is after building a very strong squad so there are a lot of players I can learn off too, the likes of Shane Griffin who won the league with Shels last year, and Cian Coleman too.

‘I like the ambition of the club’s new owners as well, they are investing in the club, and it’s exciting to be part of this.

‘We're hoping for a good year because we have the players to push for the league; it won't be easy with the likes of Dundalk in the First Division now. It’s important that we get a good start, get the ball rolling in the first few games and build from there.’

With O’Donovan also enjoying his current FAI/ETB player development programme in Carrigaline, he is hoping for good marks on and off the field this year, with the farming duties at home also left to his dad John and brother Niall!