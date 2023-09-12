Newcestown’s county quarter-final against Killeagh to be streamed on Rebels Online

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

NEWCESTOWN are to receive the Rebels Online streaming treatment for their Co-op SuperStores Cork SAHC quarter-final against Killeagh.

The West Cork side had secured top spot in their group with a game to spare after wins over Blarney and Ballyhea, but a defeat to Courcey Rovers last weekend denied them an automatic semi-final spot as they ended up seeded third for the knockout stages. The result helped last year’s beaten finalists Courceys avoid a place in the relegation play-off.

Newcestown ended up paired with Killeagh – fourth seeds as the best runners-up – and the match in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, September 16th at 4pm will be streamed live, followed by the Premier SHC clash of Charleville and St Finbarr’s. The winner of the Newcestown v Killeagh quarter-final will take on Carrigtwohill in the semi-final. Blarney meet Cloyne in the other SAHC quarter-final, on Friday night, the winner to face Bride Rovers in the last four. Inniscarra take on Mallow in the SAHC relegation play-off on Sunday, September 17th at 2pm in Blarney.

The Premier IHC grade has double south-east involvement. On Friday night, Ballymartle face Castlelyons in Páirc Uí Rinn at 7.30pm while on Sunday, September 17th Ballincollig is the venue for the meeting of Valley Rovers and Kilworth (throw-in 2pm). Sunday is also the date for the relegation play-off between Bandon and Carrigaline in Ballinspittle, which starts at the same time.

Another game at 2pm on the Sunday is the Premier JHC quarter-final between Kilbrittain and Glen Rovers in Ovens. If Jamie Wall’s Kilbrittain win here, they will play St Catherine’s in the last four. High-flying Barryroe, confident after their 100 percent record in the group stages, are straight into the semi-finals and they await the winner of the quarter-final between Meelin and Erin’s Own.

In the relegation play-off in the fifth tier, last year’s beaten finalists Tracton must take on St Finbarr’s, with Ballygarvan the venue (2pm).