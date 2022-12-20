New Clon football boss O'Brien excited by the challenge

BY GER McCARTHY

MARTIN O’Brien is the new manager of the Clonakilty senior football team.

He will take over the reins from Haulie O’Neill, who stepped down after two seasons in charge. Haulie led Clon to the 2021 Cork Premier SFC final.

O’Brien previously won a Cork SFC title with Clonakilty in 2009.

‘If you asked me at the start of my coaching career, where would I like to coach the most, I would have always said Clon,’ O’Brien told The Southern Star.

Clon’s group in the 2023 Premier SFC includes Castlehaven, Carbery Rangers and Valley Rovers.

‘The group Clonakilty is in, all difficult games and all fascinating challenges. That’s where you want to be,’ O’Brien added.