NATIONAL HURLING LEAGUE: Rebels host Clare in Division 1 opener on February 5th

CORK will renew their rivalry with All-Ireland champions Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League on February 27th when, in a rematch of the 2021 All-Ireland final, they clash at the Gaelic Grounds. It’s one of three away games for the Rebels in Division 1 Group A, as Cork are also away to both Offaly and Wexford, while they will host Clare and Galway at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Cork’s fixtures are as follows:
Saturday, February 5th: Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm.
Jan, 2022
Saturday, February 12th: Offaly v Cork, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm.
Sunday, February 27th: Limerick v Cork, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm.
Saturday, March 5th: Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm.
Sunday, March 20th: Wexford v Cork, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm.